National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for all of northern Missouri

Warm and windy weather is expected on Thursday with winds expected to start accelerating after sunrise, reaching sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts are expected to peak around 40 to 45 mph during the late afternoon and evening hours with an isolated wind gust reaching 50 mph or more. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form early Friday morning. Strong to severe storms are anticipated Friday afternoon primarily along and east of I-35 with primary hazards including high winds and large hail.

Due to the wind, which is predicted to gust as high as 50 mph or more, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of northern Missouri, north of Highway 36.

The Wind Advisory will begin at 4 pm on Thursday, March 30, and remain in place until Saturday morning, April 1st at 10 am.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as deck furniture and trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could push a car outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in a high-profile vehicle such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has published a list of safety rules to observe during high wind events. You can also check the latest forecast for northern Missouri at this link.

