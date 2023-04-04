National Weather Service issues another Wind Advisory for north Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Strong southerly winds are expected to develop on Tuesday, gusting to 45, and as much as 50 mph with high winds continuing into the evening hours.

Much drier air is expected to move into the region late Tuesday, leading to a high fire danger across the area. A Red Flag warning has been issued in Kansas and NW Missouri. Burning and open flames are highly discouraged this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Wind Advisory for all counties in northern Missouri north of the Highway 36 corridor.

The Wind Advisory goes into effect at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 4, and continues until 1 am Wednesday morning, April 5th. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The general forecast for Trenton is available at this link, You may also click this link, enter the name of your community and get the specific forecast for your area.

