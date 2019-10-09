National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day set for October 26th

Law enforcement will collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Medications will be collected on October 26th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Area locations in Missouri will include the sheriff’s offices of Mercer County in Princeton, Harrison County in Bethany, and Adair Couty in Kirksville; Bethany and Richmond Walmarts; Linn County Health Department; Hale City Park; Carrollton Square east of the courthouse; Richmond and Excelsior Springs police departments; and Macon C and R Supermarket parking lot.

Prescription drugs will also be collected at the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office in Centerville, Iowa.

Medications can be dropped off anytime in the drug depository box inside the foyer of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton. Items accepted in the depository box include prescriptions; over-the-counter, pet, and liquid medications; vitamins; samples; ointments; and lotions.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reports 4,969 law enforcement agencies participated in the National Take Back Day in April at 6,258 collection sites.

More information about the event on October 26, 2019, can be found on the DEA website.

