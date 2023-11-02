National FFA Convention finalists from north Missouri announced

National finalists have been announced in numerous agricultural proficiency categories at this week’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Brookfield FFA member Baylor Russell Montgomery is among the four individuals listed as national finalists for Veterinary Science Entrepreneurship and Placement.

Gallatin FFA member Abigail Burns is also among the four individuals who are national finalists in the category of Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems. This category is part of the national agriscience fair competition.

The National FFA reports that some schools in our area have received three-star ratings for National Chapter Awards.

These schools, listed alphabetically are:

Brookfield

Carrollton Area Career Center

Chillicothe

Trenton