National Assessment of Educational Progress releases Missouri’s scores on nationwide report card

Missouri’s 2019 scores in national math and reading assessments remained statistically steady in math at Grade 4 and Grade 8, as well as at Grade 8 reading, but fell in Grade 4 reading according to data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The state was in line with national averages in all four test categories during the 2019 testing window. Missouri’s 2019 scores were only statistically different from its 2017 results in one category: Grade 4 reading.

“The long-term success of every student in Missouri continues to be at the forefront of decision-making,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Data from a source such as NAEP helps provide context as to where we stand. While statistically, our scores are consistent with the nation, we know there is continued work to do to ensure that each Missouri student is prepared for his/her next step after graduation.”

NAEP assesses fourth- and eighth-grade students across the country in math and reading every two years. Missouri’s data is based on scores from a sample size of 2,400 students in each of the four test categories.

Overall, the nation slightly improved in Grade 4 math but saw declines in Grade 4 reading, Grade 8 math and Grade 8 reading. The decline in Grade 8 reading scores was significant, as 31 states or jurisdictions reported lower scores compared to their 2017 results.

While both Missouri and NAEP score students on a below basic/basic/proficient/advanced scale, it should be noted that the NAEP proficient achievement level does not necessarily reflect grade-level proficiency as determined by the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP). Missouri designs its own assessments through the work of Missouri educators and sets its own standards for Grade 4 and Grade 8 reading and math proficiency.

Here are Missouri’s results for the percent of students scoring at or above the basic level on the 2019 NAEP exams:

Grade/Subject Missouri National Public Schools Grade 4 Math 80 percent at or above basic 80 percent at or above basic Grade 8 Math 70 percent at or above basic 68 percent at or above basic Grade 4 Reading 64 percent at or above basic 65 percent at or above basic Grade 8 Reading 74 percent at or above basic 72 percent at or above basic

In addition, here are Missouri’s comparisons of average 2019 scores to the other 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Department of Defense Education Activity (overseas and domestic):

Grade/Subject In 2019, the average score in Missouri was Lower than those in… Higher than those in… Not significantly different than those in… Grade 4 Math 18 states/jurisdictions 8 states/jurisdictions 25 states/jurisdictions Grade 8 Math 21 states/jurisdictions 15 states/jurisdictions 15 states/jurisdictions Grade 4 Reading 19 states/jurisdictions 6 states/jurisdictions 26 states/jurisdictions Grade 8 Reading 10 states/jurisdictions 16 states/jurisdictions 25 states/jurisdictions

