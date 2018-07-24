Nathan Rittenhouse to speak at Ketcham Community Center in Trenton

The North Grand River Baptist Association will host an itinerant speaker with Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

Nathan Rittenhouse will speak at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri Campus in Trenton the evening of September 15th at 6:30. The message will be followed by a question and answer session open to anyone, from skeptics to the strongest in faith.

Rittenhouse graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia with a double major in physics and philosophy and religion. He attended the Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics and holds a degree from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

Rittenhouse has an interest in science and religion, church history, and systematic theology.

Contact Edinburg Baptist Church Pastor Ron McPherson at 660-734-1782 for more information on the program in September.

