Nate Gamet from NCMC presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

NCMC Athletic Director/KCC Director Nate Gamet presented the program at the Thursday, April 17 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room.

Michael Ormsby conducted the business meeting, Joe MacDonald gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Doug Tye was the program chairman.

Gamet gave an update on various sports programs at NCMC and announced that the college will be sponsoring the NJCAA-Division II Region 16 Women’s Softball Tournament, to be held May 4-6 at the Ebbe Sports Complex. Eight teams will be participating in the tournament, which includes a banquet for teams on May 3 and the games to be played at Griffin and Johnson fields on the next three days. The NCMC Booster Club is in charge of the concession stand while community volunteers are being used to main the entrance gates, which will be located on Oklahoma Avenue across from Pettijohn Motors and at the entrance to the Ebbe Complex.

Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the three days of competition. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help with the tournament can contact Gamet at the KCC.

During the business meeting, the club voted to make a $500 donation to the Trenton Kiwanis Club project to replace the flags and poles that are placed around the courthouse on various holidays throughout the year. It was also announced that club member Gary Dolan and his wife, Ellen received an award from the Missouri Historical Preservation organization for their work on the Thompson House.

The May 4 program will be presented by the Trenton High School spring sports coaches. Daniel Gott is the program chairman.