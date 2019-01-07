Names released, charges filed in case involving assault on Trenton police officer

Charges have been filed and names released on the two persons arrested Saturday following an assault of a police officer in Trenton and subsequent high-speed pursuit east of Trenton.

Thirty-year-old Duane Lee Shiner of Lexington faces five felony counts in addition to a probation and parole violation warrant. Twenty-three-year-old Katie Lynn Corum of Trenton was arrested on one felony count for her involvement.

Duane Shiner is held at the Grundy county detention center in lieu of $200,000 bond. There’s no bond on the parole violation warrant. Katie Corum has a $5,000 bond. Both are to appear Tuesday, January 8, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Charges filed against Shiner are felony assault in the first degree of a law enforcement officer, the attempted assault in the first degree of another law officer, property damage in the first degree, and two counts of resisting arrest by fleeing.

The charge against Katie Corum accuses her of hindering prosecution by alleged prevention of the apprehension of Duane Shiner. Authorities have said she was a passenger in a car that took off after police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Olive Street Saturday morning. She also was a passenger in the car involved in the pursuit.

In the various charges against Shiner, he’s accused of assault and physical injuries for Police Sergeant Matt Preston who was dragged after the car took off following the traffic stop. Shiner is accused of attempted assault on Police Detective Jerry Smith.

The property damage complaint indicates damages occurred to Officer Preston’s shirt, body armor vest, boots, his radio, and holsters for his radio and handcuffs, as well as a flashlight. Shiner faces charges of resisting and/or interfering with arrest by fleeing in a vehicle from Trenton Police officers as well as from Grundy County Deputy Sheriff Seth Cox.

The warrant accuses Shiner of creating a substantial risk to others by driving at an excessive speed of 100 miles an hour and straddling both lanes of the highway. Deputy Cox was attempting to arrest Shiner for an alleged assault on a law officer as well as the parole warrant.

Information filed by the Prosecuting Attorney’s office states if convicted on the charges and sentenced to prison, he would not be eligible for parole until 85 percent of the sentence is served. The warrant from probation and parole accuses Duane Shiner of multiple violations on a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Grundy County in 2015. Three other felony convictions are listed in Shiner’s criminal record: felony property damage in Grundy County in 2007, escape from confinement in Grundy County in 2007, and tampering with a motor vehicle in Jackson County in 2017.

The parole violation warrant accuses Shiner of failure to maintain employment, associating with a known felon, failure to report as directed to the parole officer, consumption of alcohol, and alleged failure to enter and successfully complete substance abuse treatment.