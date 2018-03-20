Names released, charges announced in Monday officer-involved shooting

Two arrests have been made and the names of those involved released as a result of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Daviess County.

Arrested on a Daviess County felony warrant was the driver of the vehicle in Monday’s incident, 52-year-old Elmer Martin Sorrell of High Ridge, Missouri. Sorrell faces charges of first-degree assault involving physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing (firearm), stealing $750 or more as well as resisting and/or interfering with arrest.

The passenger in the vehicle, 55-year-old Lisa Ann Legge of Washington, Missouri was arrested on charges of first-degree armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and felony stealing.

Those charges stem from a home invasion on Monday, March 19 which occurred in Ridgeway which is located in Harrison County. Harrison County Sheriff Josh Eckerson reported the suspects pulled a gun on the victim of the break-in and fled the scene.

A trooper discovered the vehicle reported by the Harrison County Sheriff heading south on Interstate 35 and began pursuit. The vehicle then left Interstate 35 at Exit 80 which is an exit to Coffey. The vehicle traveled westbound on Route N ran a stop sign sliding through the intersection of Route N and US 69, crashing into a ditch.

In the moments following the crash, the suspects fled the vehicle on foot with the trooper in pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at the trooper with the trooper returning fire striking the suspect.

Sorrell is listed in stable condition and guarded at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri. Legge is incarcerated at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Like this: Like Loading...