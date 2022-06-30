Names of those killed in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment released

Local News June 30, 2022 KTTN News
Amtrak website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Names have been released of the four people killed in Monday’s Amtrak train collision with a dump truck near Mendon.

The truck driver was 53-year-old Billy Barton the second of Brookfield. Two passengers on the train, 57-year-old Rochelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple, both of De Soto, Kansas were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger on the train, 82-year-old Binh Phan of Kansas City, Missouri was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Post Views: 62
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.