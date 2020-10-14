Mushroom workshop to be held at Winigan Community Center

The fungi life cycle, edible mushroom species, and methods for forest farmed mushrooms will be discussed at a mushroom production workshop outside the Winigan Community Center. The University of Missouri will hold the program on November 5th from 10 to 3 o’clock.

Participants will learn how to plug logs with shiitake mushrooms spawn. Each participant will plug logs to take home.

Participants are asked to bring their own lunch and drink, or they can order from a cafe in the community center. They are also asked to dress appropriately for the weather.

The mushroom production workshop will cost $45.00 per person and is limited to 20 attendees. Individuals interested in attending may register online at THIS LINK.

Contact the Adair County Extension Center for more information on the November 5th program at 660-665-9866.

Photo by Mason Unrau on Unsplash

