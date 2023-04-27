Museum in Marceline to honor 100 years as Disney’s hometown on June 3rd

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline will honor 100 years as Disney’s hometown. Activities will start June 3, 2023, at noon.

Local and global specialty vendors will be at Walt Disney’s Marceline Street Fair until 4 pm. There will be a scavenger hunt, live entertainment, and interactive classes with Illustrator and Disney Artist Jeff Shelly. There will also be mural painting and a special cancellation stamp at the Walt Disney Post Office.

A replica Main Street USA clock will be donated to the Walt Disney Hometown Museum Garden at 4 pm.

The street fair and clock dedication are open to the public.

A Night at the Disney Family Farm will begin at 5 pm. Special guests will include Animator Floyd Norman and Brett Iwan, who is the official voice of Mickey Mouse. There will be a four-course meal designed by Marcy Carriker Smothers, who is the author of “Eat Like Walt.” There will also be “A Kiss Goodnight” fireworks display.

Ticketed admission is required for A Night at the Disney Farm. General admission will cost $300, and VIP admission will be $425. Tickets can be purchased on the Walt Disney Museum website.

More information on Walt Disney’s Marceline on June 3rd can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

