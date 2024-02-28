“Murder on the Menu” play date changed to April 12 in Jamesport

Share To Your Social Network

The date for the Jamesport Tri-County High School play “Murder on the Menu” has been changed due to unforeseen circumstances. The performance is now scheduled for April 12 instead of March 9. The dinner will take place in the old gym at 5:30 p.m., followed by the show starting at 6 p.m.

The play delves into the mysterious murder of the elderly Artemus Ward. The meal, catered by Jayla Smith, will feature pork loin, cheesy hashbrowns, green beans, salad, dinner rolls, and cake.

Tickets for both the meal and play are priced at $15, while play-only tickets are available for $3. For those interested only in the meal, tickets are $12 for attendees aged six and over and $6 for children five and under.

To make reservations for “Murder on the Menu” on April 12, please call the Tri-County High School office at 660-684-6116.

