Multiple reports of hail received by National Weather Service on Saturday

Local News June 18, 2023 KTTN News
Hail Reports News Graphic
Several hail reports were received by the National Weather Service from late Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.

Reports to the weather service include:

  • Shortly before 5 o’clock (4:58) on Saturday afternoon, a trained spotter reported hail measuring one and three-quarter inches in diameter, located one mile north of Cameron.
  • At  5:39 pm, law enforcement reported one-inch hail three miles northeast of Pattonsburg.
  • At 5:50 PM, the public reported hail measuring one and three-quarter inches in diameter in Pattonsburg.
  • At approximately 5:45 PM, the public reported a one-inch hail in Polo.
  • Around 6:10 pm on Saturday, the public reported one-inch hail five miles south of Bethany.

In these areas, there were a few scattered thunderstorms that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings.

