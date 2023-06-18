Multiple reports of hail received by National Weather Service on Saturday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several hail reports were received by the National Weather Service from late Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.

Reports to the weather service include:

Shortly before 5 o’clock (4:58) on Saturday afternoon, a trained spotter reported hail measuring one and three-quarter inches in diameter, located one mile north of Cameron.

At 5:39 pm, law enforcement reported one-inch hail three miles northeast of Pattonsburg.

At 5:50 PM, the public reported hail measuring one and three-quarter inches in diameter in Pattonsburg.

At approximately 5:45 PM, the public reported a one-inch hail in Polo.

Around 6:10 pm on Saturday, the public reported one-inch hail five miles south of Bethany.

In these areas, there were a few scattered thunderstorms that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings.

Related