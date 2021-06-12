Multiple health departments notified of COVID positive individuals who attended Ashes to Beauty Conference

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County, Grundy County, and Tri-County health departments have been notified of COVID-19 positive individuals who attended the Ashes to Beauty Conference in Roach, Missouri on June 4 through 6.

The staff members of the health departments are working together to identify, isolate, and quarantine individuals who may have been exposed. It is recommended that individuals who attended the event closely monitor themselves for symptoms and quarantine for 10 days. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. It is possible to spread COVID-19 to others, even if symptoms are mild.

Anyone who experiences symptoms or who thinks he or she was exposed to the virus is asked to contact a health care provider or health department.

