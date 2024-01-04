Multiple fires at Callao school under State Fire Marshal investigation

Firefighters responded to two fires at Callao C-8 School on January 3 that are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Callao Fire Protection District Chief Tyler Hall reports firefighters responded to the first fire at the school around 9:30 a.m. He says the fire was contained in a small room on the second floor with moderate to heavy smoke damage. The fire department worked to keep the damage to a minimum.

Hall notes school staff informed the fire department of another fire that had started on the lower floor of the building earlier in the morning. That fire had been contained and extinguished by staff members. Firefighters inspected that area of the building.

The Callao Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies also checked all rooms before clearing the scene. The fire department was on the scene for about 45 minutes.

Assistance was provided by the Bevier Fire Protection District, Macon Electric Cooperative, and Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Callao Fire Department responded to another fire at Callao School on January 3, around 3:30 p.m. Hall reports that this fire was confined to a classroom on the second floor and a storage area above the classroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused moderate damage to the classroom structure and storage area, and heavy smoke damage to the building.

The Callao Fire Department requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fires. The fires are part of what Hall describes as an “active fire investigation.” Firefighters remained on the scene to assist with the investigation and secure the area. The fire department was on the scene for about six hours.

Additional fire assistance came from the Bevier Fire Protection District, Macon Electric Cooperative, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance District, and Macon County Health Department.

No injuries were reported from the fires.

The Callao C-8 School website indicates classes were scheduled to resume on January 4 following Winter Break, however, other media sources report that students are not expected to return to classes until at least January 8.