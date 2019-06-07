Multiple events scheduled during “Sliced Bread Days” weekend in Chillicothe

The Sliced Bread Days weekend in Chillicothe is scheduled for July 5th through July 7, 2019.

One of the events planned that weekend includes alumni and friends gathering for lunch at the Grand River Multipurpose Center that Friday morning at 11 o’clock. The suggested cost is $6.75 for attendees younger than 60 years old and $4.00 for those 60 and older.

Three-piece band Flipside will perform rock and country music at the multipurpose center later July 5th. Doors will be open before the performance at 6 o’clock, and the show will run from 7:30 to 10:30. David Martin, who helped schedule events for Sliced Bread Days, says the members of the band are from Iowa, Moberly, and Kansas City.

Elvis tribute artist Cody Ray Slaughter will perform in the Bishop Hogan gym the night of July 8th at 7 o’clock to raise money for the school. Tickets in advance cost $35 for VIP reserved seating near the stage, $25.00 for general admission, and $20.00 for children 10 years old and younger. The tickets will cost $5.00 more at the door.

Drinks and snacks will be provided in the cafeteria and during an intermission. Slaughter’s website says he has performed in Las Vegas and has been entertaining since he was 13.

Contact David Martin for more information at 620-341-7937.