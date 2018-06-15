Multiple employers to hold Job Fair in Trenton on June 19th

Employers representing manufacturing, the Missouri Department of Corrections, healthcare, and commercial driver’s license positions will be at a job fair in Trenton next week.

The Missouri Job Center sponsors the event to be held at the Ketcham Community Center Tuesday, June 19th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Job seekers are asked to bring their resumes, be prepared to interview, and dress for success. Call the Job Center of Chillicothe for more information at 660-646-0671.

Like this: Like Loading...