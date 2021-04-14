Multiple committee meetings for city of Trenton to be held on April 19

Several Trenton city committees will meet at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of April 19th.
The Administrative, Economic Development, and Finance committees will each hold an election of a chairman. The Administrative Committee meeting will start at 6 o’clock. The Economic Development and Finance committee meetings will follow.
The Trenton Utility Committee will also hold an election of a chairman on April 19th at 6:30. Other items on the agenda include department reports, a director’s update, and a review of monthly financial reports.
All of the meetings will be available on Zoom. The meetings for the Administrative, Economic Development, and Finance committees will be at us02web.zoom.us/j/83284874282 while the Utility Committee’s meeting will be held at us02web.zoom.us/j/85912657699.