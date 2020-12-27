Multiple arrests reported by patrol over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Multiple arrests have been reported by the Highway Patrol from the weekend including one in Daviess County and three in Harrison County.

Saturday morning, 42-year-old Phillip Cunningham of Junction City, Kansas was taken into custody while in Daviess County. The state patrol accused Cunningham of driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender as well as failure to drive on the right half of the road. Cunningham was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Saturday night at 10:51 pm, a Ridgeway woman was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison county law enforcement center in Bethany. The patrol accused 32-year-old Talia Nupp of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior offender; driving while intoxicated; no valid license and she was not using a seat belt.

A Cainsville woman was arrested at 2:20 Sunday morning in Harrison County. 47-year-old Charity Wayman is accused of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain her driving to the right half of the road. Wayman was taken on a 12-hour hold to the detention center in Bethany.

Just after 3 am Sunday morning, a Pattonsburg teen was taken into custody and accused of resisting arrest allegedly by fleeing. 18-year-old Avery Cook also is accused of failing to halt for a stop sign. Cook was taken on a 24-hour hold to the law enforcement center in Bethany.

