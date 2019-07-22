Multi-county pursuit with three vehicles ends with crash and arrests on Sunday morning

Missouri state troopers and other officers were involved in a multi-county chase Sunday morning with three allegedly stolen vehicles out of Springfield, Illinois

Sources report the three drivers were apprehended after the vehicles were stopped due to spiked tires and one that crashed.

Sergeant Jake Angle with the northwest Missouri troop says that just after 7 am, officers from Troop B contacted Troop H about three vehicles that were traveling at high speed on westbound Highway 36. The three vehicles were spotted near Brookfield and local police were able to spike one of the vehicles on Highway 36 where that vehicle came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle fled but was later taken into custody.

Officials say the other two vehicles continued west into Clinton County and traveled on to Interstate 35 going south from Cameron. The vehicles then attempted to exit at mile marker 48 when one of them crashed. The driver of this vehicle also took off on foot but was taken into custody.

The third vehicle was able to return to Interstate 35 and troopers spiked that vehicle at mile marker 33. The driver of this vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody late Sunday morning.

Sergeant Angle says that the three vehicles involved in the pursuit were stolen from a Dodge dealership in Springfield, Illinois. Names of the drivers were withheld pending the filing of charges in Missouri

State troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and Brookfield Police.