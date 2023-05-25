Multi-agency effort leads to capture of wanted Bethany man in Harrison County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany man with an active absconding warrant has been charged in Harrison County after he allegedly fled from law enforcement on May 23rd.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brady Trae Harville has been charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest of a felony. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for May 31st.

A probable cause statement says Harville left a residence in Bethany on a bicycle. As police officers were en route to arrest him, Harville reportedly discarded the bike and ran back to the house. He is accused of running around the house and fleeing.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol, the Gentry County K-9 Unit, drone services, and citizen phone calls assisted an officer in locating Harville. He was said to be found in the front room of a residence.

