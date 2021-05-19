MU Extension offers new “WITS Workout” at Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Did you know that social connectedness and intellectual engagement are two lifestyle factors that contribute to your brain’s health?

The University of Missouri Extension in Livingston County offers a “Wits Workout” pilot program developed by the University of Illinois Extension. This program has two main goals—to provide purposeful opportunities to engage intellectually and increase socialization through ongoing group participation.

This program is geared to older adults, says MU Extension human development and family science field specialist Jessica Trussell, but all individuals are welcome to participate.

The series presented in person will utilize brain games, teaching, and activities to increase brain health. “I am looking forward to offering this program in Chillicothe,” Trussell says. “The last year has been very isolating for so many individuals, and I think this class, which combines learning and socializing, is a great fit for our community.”

The program will meet on 8 consecutive Thursdays, starting June 17th through July 29th, at the Grand River Multipurpose Center located at 607 West Business Route 36 in Chillicothe from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Registration is required, and individuals can register online or call 660-646-0811. Social distancing and mask guidelines at the time of the program will be followed.

(Photo courtesy University of Missouri Extension)

Related