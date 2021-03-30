MU Extension offers free event on growing tomatoes

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

University of Missouri Extension will offer a free program on Growing Home Garden Tomatoes 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom.

MU Extension horticulture specialist Jennifer Schutter will talk about tomato genealogy, tomato varieties, planting, harvesting, physiological disorders, and diseases and insects. MU Extension agronomy specialist Dhruba Dhakal discusses soil sampling and testing, soil preparation, fertilizer application, and water management. Dhakal also will highlight the importance of organic matter and ways to improve organic matter in garden soil.

Interested individuals may register at this link. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link by email. Contact Dhakal at [email protected] or 573-581-3231 for more information.

