MU Extension offering three night class on estate, succession and retirement planning

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-night class on estate, succession, and retirement planning for farmers and business owners.

Extension Agricultural Business Specialist Darla Campbell will teach “Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” with other Extension specialists and a probate judge on January 19th and 26th and February 2nd from 6 to 9 o’clock. In case of inclement weather, an alternative date will be February 9th. Program locations will be at the Harrison County Extension Center in the basement of the courthouse in Bethany and in the basement of the Schuyler County Courthouse in Lancaster.

Campbell says the goal of the class is to prepare small-business owners and farmers to strategically transfer their business assets. She has more than 20 years of experience in succession and estate planning. Topics will include goal setting, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of a farm or business, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools, and calculating retirement needs.

Preregistration for the program is required by the evening of January 18th at 5 o’clock. It costs $110 per individual and $60 for each additional person from the same business. The cost includes a handbook with case study examples and templates for planning. A light meal will be served each night.

Program sites include:

Schuyler County Courthouse Basement, 110 W. Washington St., Lancaster.

Moberly City Municipal Conference Room, 204 N. Clark St., Moberly.

Audrain County Courthouse Basement Community Room, 101 N. Jefferson St., Mexico.

MU Extension Center in Benton County, 100 W. Washington St., Warsaw.

MU Extension Center in Lafayette County, 14 E. 19th St., Higginsville.

MU Extension Center in Harrison County, 1505 Main St., Courthouse Basement, Bethany.

Nodaway County Administration Building Meeting Room, 403 N. Market, Main Level Meeting Room, Maryville.

An online option is available for individuals who cannot attend, interested individuals can contact Campbell for more information at 660-457-3469.

