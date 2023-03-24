MU Extension Hay School set for March 31 in Schuyler County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hay producers can learn strategies to grow, harvest, and store high quality hay at the University of Missouri Extension’s upcoming Hay Production School, 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schuyler County Community Center.

MU Extension specialists will teach how to get more quality and quantity hay production during this one-day workshop, says Darla Campbell, Agri-Business and Community Economic Development specialist.

Topics include Forages for North Missouri, Quality Issues; Hay Testing; Cattle and Horse Nutrition, Storage and Feed Management; Economics of Stored Forages; and Fertility Management.

Registration for the school is due by March 24, 2023. A minimum of 15 participants is required to hold the school. Contact Darla Campbell at 660-457-3469 or [email protected] for costs and questions.

The Schuyler County Community Center is located at 308 Main Street, Glenwood, MO.

