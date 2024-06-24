Mower accident in Lafayette County results in fatality

June 24, 2024
A Hollywood, Florida, man died in a mower accident in Lafayette County on June 22 at 3:47 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark A. Ulrich, 68, was operating a 2021 Zero-Turn Bad Boy Mower on Oakland School Road when the vehicle overturned and came to rest on top of him.

Ulrich was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. by Lafayette County Deputy Coots. His body was released to Stewart-Hoeger Funeral Home in Higginsville, Missouri.

Trooper R.T. McFatrich, Trooper M.A. Harris, and Lafayette County deputies assisted at the scene.

