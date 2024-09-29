Mound City woman injured in crash on Route C near Maitland

A 66-year-old woman from Mound City, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident on September 27, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Route C, four miles west of Maitland in Holt County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mary J. Nauman was driving a 2007 Chrysler Aspen eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the north side of the road, facing east. The Chrysler Aspen sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Double D.

Nauman, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic for treatment.

The crash was investigated by Sergeant T.L. Shupe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

