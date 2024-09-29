Mound City woman injured in crash on Route C near Maitland

Local News September 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
A 66-year-old woman from Mound City, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident on September 27, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Route C, four miles west of Maitland in Holt County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mary J. Nauman was driving a 2007 Chrysler Aspen eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the north side of the road, facing east. The Chrysler Aspen sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Double D.

Nauman, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic for treatment.

The crash was investigated by Sergeant T.L. Shupe of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.