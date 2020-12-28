Motorists travelling north into southern Iowa will encounter a Winter Storm Warning that includes heavy snow

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

The National Weather Service office at Pleasant Hill says it’s conservative when it issued a Winter Weather Advisory for north central and northeast Missouri for Tuesday from 12 noon until 6 am Wednesday. A NWS map shows the advisory area from St. Joseph, east to Trenton and Kirksville, and other locations to the north.

The system is expected to begin Tuesday as snow, and freezing rain makes area roadways slick and then transitions to mostly rain with a wintry mix for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Across the state line to our north, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter Storm Warning for accumulating widespread snow on Tuesday along with periods of freezing rain, making travel difficult. The Winter Storm Warning in Iowa will be in effect from 9 am Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

Those traveling north into Iowa can expect moderate to heavy snow with the heaviest amounts, greater than 6 inches, possibly from the southwest into east-central Iowa. Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa. That winter storm warning, which includes KTTN listening areas of Decatur and Wayne counties, among others to our north, begins there Tuesday at 9 am and extends until Wednesday morning at 6.

