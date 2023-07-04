Motorcyclist suffers moderate injuries after striking deer near Palmyra

Local News July 4, 2023July 4, 2023 AI Joe
Motorcycle deer crash
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A motorcyclist was involved in an accident on Route C, located approximately three miles southeast of Palmyra, in the early hours of July 3, 2023. The incident, which occurred around midnight, occurred when the rider collided with a deer, resulting in moderate injuries.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael E. Messenger, a 49-year-old resident of Palmyra, was traveling eastbound on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the collision. Messenger was not utilizing any safety equipment, such as a helmet or other protective gear.

The impact of the collision caused moderate damage to the motorcycle, requiring it to be towed by Heartland Towing in Hannibal.  Marion County Ambulance responded to the scene and transported Messenger to Hannibal Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Palmyra Police Department, responded to the incident to provide assistance and investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

 

Post Views: 96
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person in our newsroom, and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of our three stations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.