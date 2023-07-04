Motorcyclist suffers moderate injuries after striking deer near Palmyra

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcyclist was involved in an accident on Route C, located approximately three miles southeast of Palmyra, in the early hours of July 3, 2023. The incident, which occurred around midnight, occurred when the rider collided with a deer, resulting in moderate injuries.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael E. Messenger, a 49-year-old resident of Palmyra, was traveling eastbound on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the collision. Messenger was not utilizing any safety equipment, such as a helmet or other protective gear.

The impact of the collision caused moderate damage to the motorcycle, requiring it to be towed by Heartland Towing in Hannibal. Marion County Ambulance responded to the scene and transported Messenger to Hannibal Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Palmyra Police Department, responded to the incident to provide assistance and investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

