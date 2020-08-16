Motorcyclist killed after colliding with Kenworth truck

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning east of Stanberry when he attempted to pass a truck and the truck made a left turn into his path.

Sixty-one-year-old Jay McGlothlin of Stanberry was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, 26-year old Ethan Roach of St. Joseph, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened three miles east of Stanberry on Highway 136 at Route F. The truck, a 1996 Kenworth, and the motorcycle, a 2003 Harley Davidson, were eastbound when the Kenworth truck attempted to turn north onto Route F, as the motorcycle was attempting to pass the truck. The front of the motorcycle then hit the driver’s side cab of the truck. After impact, the motorcycle overturned and came to rest on its side off Route F with the truck coming to rest on its wheels in the intersection.

The motorcycle was demolished and minor damage was reported to the truck. Roach was wearing a seat belt but McGlothlin was not using safety equipment.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares