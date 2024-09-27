Motorcyclist injured on Highway 79 after striking deer near Saverton

A motorcycle accident occurred at approximately 5:58 p.m. on September 26, 2024, three miles south of Saverton in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron M. Burton, a 22-year-old man from Hannibal, Missouri, was riding a 2011 Yamaha FZ6R motorcycle when he struck a deer in the roadway.

The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn and travel off the left side of the roadway. Burton, who was wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle was extensively damaged and was secured on the roadside.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department assisted the highway patrol at the scene.

