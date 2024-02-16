Motorcyclist injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning collision on Interstate 35 in Clay County resulted in serious injuries and significant traffic disruptions. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred on Thursday at approximately 7:35 a.m. near the 5.6-mile marker, involving four vehicles traveling southbound.

According to the accident report, a 1993 Buick Century, driven by Robert C. Harford, 43, of Rushville, Missouri, collided with the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Jennifer J. Dowling, 58, of Hamilton, Missouri. Subsequently, a 2016 Ford Fiesta, driven by Manuel J. Garcia, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, sideswiped the Buick. A 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, ridden by Tommy W. Brewer, 47, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, then struck the rear passenger side of the Buick.

Tommy W. Brewer sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported by the North Kansas City Fire Department to Truman Medical Center. The report indicated that it was unknown if Brewer was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

The Buick Century sustained total damage and was towed from the scene, along with the Harley Davidson motorcycle, which also incurred total damage. The Chevrolet Impala and the Ford Fiesta were able to be driven from the scene, with the Impala suffering moderate damage and the Fiesta minor damage. Both Harford and Dowling were reported to have been wearing their seat belts, as was Garcia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the North Kansas City Police Department, is investigating the crash.

Related