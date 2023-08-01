Motorcycle wheel malfunction causes crash on I-35 north of Bethany

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcycle accident on Interstate 35 resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries after their Harley Davidson tri-glide lost control and veered off the roadway. The incident occurred approximately one mile north of Bethany on the southbound lanes of I35.

According to the report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at around 3:02 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023. The driver of the Harley Davidson tri-glide was identified as Melissa M. McConnaughey, a 52-year-old woman from Troy, Kansas.

The motorcycle, a 2018 Harley Davidson tri-glide, suffered minor damage and was towed away by Southside MFA. Melissa McConnaughey, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not use any safety equipment, such as a helmet, at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred when the rear driver’s side wheel of the motorcycle malfunctioned and came off of the bike while traveling southbound on I35. The vehicle veered off the east side of the highway, crossed the median, and entered the northbound lanes of traffic. The motorcycle struck a ditch off the east side of the roadway ejecting McConnaughey from the vehicle. The Harley Davidson tri-glide eventually came to a rest on its wheels off the east side of the highway.

Emergency responders from the NTA Ambulance service arrived on the scene and transported McConnaughey to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of her minor injuries.

Officers from Harrison County assisted at the scene of the crash

