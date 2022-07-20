Motorcycle strikes rear of vehicle after hood pops up on the car, striking windshield

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The operator of a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was injured in an accident early Wednesday morning at the south city limits of Cameron.

Thirty-one-year-old Neil Dodd of Cameron received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. The driver of the car, 44-year-old Florence Butcher of Cameron, wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were southbound on Highway 69 when the hood of the 2000 Chevrolet Impala flew up, blew back, and struck the windshield. As the car was turning into a private drive, the motorcycle struck the left rear corner of the car. The cycle overturned and came to a stop in the private drive. The car was driven to a controlled stop also in the driveway.

Damage was listed as moderate for the car while the motorcycle was demolished. The report noted Dodd was not using any safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and by the Cameron Police Department.