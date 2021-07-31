Motorcycle rider trapped under minivan after being ejected; driver of minivan accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from a motorcycle and struck by a minivan in Livingston County on Friday morning, July 30. The van driver was later arrested.

A medical helicopter life-flighted 67-year-old William Anderson to Truman Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the minivan driver, 44-year-old James Martin of Cameron.

Both vehicles traveled east on Route V west of East Street before the minivan reportedly slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. The motorcycle changed lanes, began skidding, overturned, and ejected Anderson. As the van was navigating the turn, it struck the motorcycle and Anderson. The van came to rest in the private drive with Anderson trapped under the vehicle. The motorcycle came to rest on its side next to the minivan.

Anderson did not wear safety equipment while on the motorcycle; however, the driver of the minivan, James Martin, was wearing a seat belt.

Martin was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Related