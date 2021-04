Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Saturday night motorcycle accident in Caldwell County injured a resident of Cowgill

Sixty-four-year-old Randall Farmer was taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The eastbound motorcycle on Highway 116 struck a deer that had run into its path.

Farmer was wearing safety equipment while on the bike with extensive damage noted to the motorcycle in the 8:15 pm accident

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Polo Police Department.

