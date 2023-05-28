Motorcycle rider from Lawson dies in three-vehicle crash east of Excelsior Springs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Lawson was killed near Excelsior Springs when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an oncoming car.

The motorcyclist, 67-year-old David Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, 60-year-old David Klaasen of Richmond, received no injuries. The teenager driving the pickup was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday morning on Route M, north of the Wood Heights community, east of Excelsior Springs. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of a southbound pickup made a left turn into a driveway. The motorcycle swerved around the pickup, colliding with the front of the southbound car.

The motorcycle was demolished while the car received moderate damage. No damage was reported to the pickup, which was operated by a 17-year-old boy from Creston, Iowa.

The drivers of the car and pickup were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the motorcyclist, David Daniels, was wearing safety equipment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in vehicle crashes.

