Motorcycle rider ejected from bike after striking deer on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Green City man was ejected from a motorcycle that hit a deer near Green City on Thursday morning, July 14th.

An ambulance took 60-year-old Ruben De La Rosa to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville with serious injuries.

The motorcycle traveled west on Highway 6 before striking the deer in the road four miles west of Green City, running off the left side of the road, and ejecting the driver.

The motorcycle was totaled and the rider did not wear any safety equipment.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.