A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in western Ray County when the motorcycle she was operating overturned near Lawson.

Twenty-six-year-old Megan Matheson was taken to Excelsior Springs Hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcycle was being turned from West 208th Street onto a private drive when the machine overturned.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage and the patrol reports Matheson was wearing safety equipment.

