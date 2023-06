Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The operator of a motorcycle was ejected in an accident Sunday night near St. Joseph.

Forty-one-year-old Walter Stagner of St. Joseph was taken by EMS to Mosaic Health Care with moderate injuries.

The motorcycle was westbound on the ramp from northbound I-229 when Stagner failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road, struck a guard rail, and overturned onto its left side.

The motorcycle was demolished and Stagner was not wearing any safety gear.

Related