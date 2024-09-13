Motorcycle driver ejected during crash on Highway 154 in Ralls County

State News September 13, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:00 p.m. on September 12, 2024, on Highway 154, five miles north of Vandalia, Missouri, in Ralls County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident involved a 2008 Shanghai Jmastar motorcycle and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Nicole R. Gee, 42, of Springfield, Illinois, was driving the motorcycle westbound when she was struck from behind by the Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Angie L. Noel, 42, of Frankford, Missouri. The collision caused the motorcycle to travel off the roadway, ejecting Gee. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Gee sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Van-Far Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital. Noel, who was not wearing a seat belt, was able to drive her vehicle from the scene. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was secured roadside at Highway 154 and Route F, while the Chevrolet Equinox sustained minor damage.

The accident was also attended by Trooper Geren, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, and the Van-Far Ambulance District.

