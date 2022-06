Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Macon County resident was hurt early Sunday when the motorcycle he was operating hit a deer just south of Bevier.

Sixty-seven-year-old Daniel White of Bevier was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

The northbound motorcycle hit a deer on Route C and overturned, coming to rest on the road.

The motorcycle was demolished and White was wearing safety equipment.