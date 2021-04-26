Motorcycle crash on Mercer County Route P injures Iowa woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

An Iowa woman was injured Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle she was operating traveled off Mercer County Route P and overturned onto its side.

Forty-seven-year-old Gean Ishmael of Peru, Iowa, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Moderate damage was noted to the motorcycle involved in the 2:30 Sunday wreck, three miles to the north of Princeton. The report noted she was using a safety device.

