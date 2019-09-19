Motorcycle crash on I-35 in Daviess County sends rider to hospital

The operator of a motorcycle was injured Wednesday afternoon when he was ejected from the bike while traveling Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Steinmetz of Kansas City, Kansas was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

A trooper report Steinmetz was southbound when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment, ejecting him from the bike.

Steinmetz was using safety equipment and the motorcycle was demolished in the accident about eight miles to the north of Cameron.

