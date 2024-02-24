Motorcycle crash on Highway 79 leaves New London man injured

Share To Your Social Network

A motorcycle crash on Highway 79, two miles north of Saverton, resulted in minor injuries for a New London man early Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Colin K. Baxter, 27, was traveling southbound on Highway 79 at 8:50 a.m. when his 2001 Honda VT-750 veered off the roadway, leading to his ejection from the motorcycle.

Baxter, who was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. According to the accident report, the motorcycle suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal Tappendorf and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the incident.

