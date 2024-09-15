Motorcycle crash on Highway 65 near Trenton injures two, one airlifted

Local News September 14, 2024September 14, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle occurred at 5:35 p.m. on September 14, 2024, four miles south of Trenton on Highway 65 in Grundy County, Missouri.

The crash involved a northbound 2010 Harley-Davidson Road King, driven by Ronald L. Frazier, 60, of Chillicothe, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the motorcycle traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned onto its right side, ejecting both occupants. The motorcycle slid before coming to rest on its right side, facing west.

Ronald L. Frazier, the driver, sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported by Livingston County EMS to Hedrick Medical Center. The passenger, Rose M. Frazier, 55, also from Chillicothe, sustained serious injuries. She was transported by Grundy County EMS to Chillicothe Airport and was later airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to North Kansas City Hospital.

The Harley-Davidson was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Ewing’s Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

