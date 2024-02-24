Motorcycle crash on Highway 210 ejects rider causing serious injuries

February 24, 2024
An accident occurred on Highway 210, east of Route N, in Clay, Missouri, on February 23, 2024, at approximately 3:58 p.m., involving a 2022 KTM motorcycle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the rider, identified as 23-year-old Nickolas R. Myers of Polo, Missouri, lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently ejected.

Emergency responders transported Myers to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries. Reports confirm that Myers was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident. The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was removed from the scene by Myers’ family.

