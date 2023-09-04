Motorcycle crash on Highway 13 results in serious injuries to Lexington man

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Lexington man was taken to the North Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 13, south of 84th Street, according to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on September 2, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Lucas M. Calvert, 39, was traveling southbound on a 2020 Harley Davidson when the accident occurred. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle began to skid, causing Calvert to be ejected from the vehicle. The bike sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Car Michaels Towing. Calvert was not insured at the time of the crash.

Emergency Medical Services transported Calvert to North Kansas City Hospital for medical attention.

According to Trooper T.R. Peoples, who led the investigation, Calvert was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department and Richmond Police Department responded to the accident with Trooper B.A. Billings assisting in the investigation.

