Motorcycle and car collide in Princeton sending 1 to hospital

A motorcycle and car collided Tuesday evening injuring 45-year-old Ray Lewis of Princeton who was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries.

Lewis was operating a motorcycle southbound on Highway 65 when he made a left turn into the path of a vehicle, westbound on a private drive. Sixteen-year-old Austin Kelly of Princeton was listed as the driver of the second vehicle. Kelly wasn’t hurt during the accident, with damage minor to both vehicles in the 7 o’clock Tuesday night accident.

Both operators were using safety equipment and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

